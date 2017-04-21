On The Hill: It ain’t too late for Lake Chutes to kick off Breck closing weekend (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: It ain’t too late for Lake Chutes to kick off Breck closing weekend (video)
April 21, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!
VIDEO: Old Man Winter never fails to surprise on closing weekend. After sunny park laps with halfpipe up-and-comer Chase Blackwell, Z Griff went on a trip to Lake Chutes after 3″ of much-needed fresh fell over Breckenridge Friday morning. It might only be a dusting, but there’s still plenty of terrain open for the taking on peak 8, including everything along Imperial Chair and hike-to terrain like Lake Chutes and Whale’s Tail. Get out there and get some for Noah!
Breckenridge official report: 3″, 3″, 3″
Summit Daily field report: A little squall came through and we are enjoying the last few days of boarding.
Weather: High of 34F, Low of 21F. Blustery and overcast.
Lift lines: No lines.
Breakdown: Last weekend adventure boarding!!!!
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: On The Hill
- On The Hill: No Bull? No problem with spring log-jibbing edit in Breck (video)
- On The Hill: Seth Karlsrud, king of the jungle, in 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper edit
- On The Hill: It ain’t too late for Lake Chutes to kick off Breck closing weekend (video)
- On The Hill: 15in powder day for the godfather, Noah Salasnek (snow video)
- On The Hill: Back to Breckenridge for some spring fun on the Chutes
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County police blotter: “God” gets high in Dillon
- In a bid to transform its downtown, Dillon offers up underused lots for development
- County pumps brakes on Lake Hill workforce housing, citing “more homework to do”
- Summit Daily editorial: Hold Colorado’s ski industry accountable on skier deaths, injuries
- Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer found on scene of Eagle County deaths