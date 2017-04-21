On The Hill: It ain’t too late for Lake Chutes to kick off Breck closing weekend (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Old Man Winter never fails to surprise on closing weekend. After sunny park laps with halfpipe up-and-comer Chase Blackwell, Z Griff went on a trip to Lake Chutes after 3″ of much-needed fresh fell over Breckenridge Friday morning. It might only be a dusting, but there’s still plenty of terrain open for the taking on peak 8, including everything along Imperial Chair and hike-to terrain like Lake Chutes and Whale’s Tail. Get out there and get some for Noah!

Breckenridge official report: 3″, 3″, 3″

Summit Daily field report: A little squall came through and we are enjoying the last few days of boarding.

Weather: High of 34F, Low of 21F. Blustery and overcast.

Lift lines: No lines.

Breakdown: Last weekend adventure boarding!!!!