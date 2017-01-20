On The Hill: King Wook’s grand tour of Beaver Creek glades and groomers (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: During the calm between snowstorms, Z Griff made his way west over Vail Pass for a day of riding with Wookie, a longtime Eagle County local and master of all things Beaver Creek. Here’s what they found on a long day of ripping through the trees, groomers and Rodeo terrain park. Just don’t forget to be at the base of Centennial lift by 3 p.m. seven days per week, all season long for free chocolate chip cookies.

Breckenridge official report: 2″, 2″, 2″

Summit Daily field report: Snow and cold return to Summit, and we are expecting to see some accumulation.

Weather: High of 27 F, low of 8 F. Snowstorm moving in with wind gusts up to 30 mph and wind chill values as low as 0.

Lift lines: Friday could bring some people out, but overall the lift lines won’t be bad today.

Breakdown: Snow is lightly falling and will continue throughout the day with some accumulation.