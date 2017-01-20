On The Hill: King Wook’s grand tour of Beaver Creek glades and groomers (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: King Wook’s grand tour of Beaver Creek glades and groomers (snow video)
January 20, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: During the calm between snowstorms, Z Griff made his way west over Vail Pass for a day of riding with Wookie, a longtime Eagle County local and master of all things Beaver Creek. Here’s what they found on a long day of ripping through the trees, groomers and Rodeo terrain park. Just don’t forget to be at the base of Centennial lift by 3 p.m. seven days per week, all season long for free chocolate chip cookies.
Breckenridge official report: 2″, 2″, 2″
Summit Daily field report: Snow and cold return to Summit, and we are expecting to see some accumulation.
Weather: High of 27 F, low of 8 F. Snowstorm moving in with wind gusts up to 30 mph and wind chill values as low as 0.
Lift lines: Friday could bring some people out, but overall the lift lines won’t be bad today.
Breakdown: Snow is lightly falling and will continue throughout the day with some accumulation.
