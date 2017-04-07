On The Hill: Lapping spring soft serve on a Peak 10 powder day at Breckenridge (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Did you already give up on the ski season? Too bad. Z Griff goes powder chasing on Peak 10 after the latest round of storms brought 28 inches to Breckenridge in seven days. And wait, what’s this? Another round of snow over the weekend? Maybe it’s time to break out the ski gear again — spring is just starting.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 0″ in 24 hours, 0″ in 48 hours, 28″ in the last 7 days

Summit Daily field report: The sun is out and the slopes are pretty great thanks to the spring storm on Wednesday.

Weather: High of almost 40F. Overcast and breezy.

Lift lines: The lines are not bad at all this time of year. We could see some weekend traffic due to the excitement of the new snow.

Breakdown: The new snow we saw this week is lending to excellent spring conditions with tons of sun today. Cover up or wear sunscreen out there.