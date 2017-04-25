On The Hill: Last call for Breckenridge Park Lane laps with the family (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Last call for Breckenridge Park Lane laps with the family (video)
April 25, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!
VIDEO: What, did you think Z Griff was done? After more than 100 episodes this season he still has plenty of footage from the final warm, sunny days at Breckenridge. Take a look back on closing day with the crew in Park Lane, where you just might lose your lunch from all that spinning.
