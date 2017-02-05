On The Hill: Like a snow sports carnival at SIA demo days in Copper (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Like a snow sports carnival at SIA demo days in Copper (video)
February 5, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: The biggest industry party of the season came and went this past weekend, and man, was it a weekend to remember. On The Hill correspondent Z Griff ended up with so much footage from the demo days at Copper Mountain that he had to chop it into two edits. Find the first one here.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
- On the Hill video: Discovering the Beacon Bowl and Weston Demo at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
- On The Hill: Pow surfing the backyard stash on the Soul Motion (video)
- On The Hill: Like a snow sports carnival at SIA demo days in Copper (video)
- On The Hill: Fun in the Copper sun at SIA Snow Show demo days (video)
- On The Hill: Lunchtime snowfall and #tbt to SIA Snow Show in Denver (video)
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin’s Tony Cammarata keeps the slopes safe
- Summit County firms up flow-control ordinance to save community recycling
- Vehicles set on fire in Silverthorne and Frisco, investigators seeking leads
- Moose could get the boot from Steamboat Ski Area
- Get lost beside the Gore Range on Acorn Creek Trail in winter