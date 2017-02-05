On The Hill: Like a snow sports carnival at SIA demo days in Copper (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: The biggest industry party of the season came and went this past weekend, and man, was it a weekend to remember. On The Hill correspondent Z Griff ended up with so much footage from the demo days at Copper Mountain that he had to chop it into two edits. Find the first one here.