On The Hill: Love Games 2017 recap with jumps, jibs and beers at Loveland Pass (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Love Games 2017 recap with jumps, jibs and beers at Loveland Pass (video)
April 14, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!
VIDEO: Did you miss this year’s Love Games, the annual huck-fest party for skiers and snowboarders held on handmade booters at Loveland Pass? No problem — Z Griff has you covered with the video recap. Just wait until you see the forest jib line at 2:30.
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″
Summit Daily field report: Sunshine in Summit.
Weather: High of 52F, low of 26F. Sun and spring.
Lift lines: Hardly any lines out there.
Breakdown: The sun shines and we are enjoying excellent temps.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: On The Hill
- On The Hill: Seth Karlsrud, king of the jungle, in 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper edit
- On The Hill: Sayonara to the snowboard season at Copper Mountain (video)
- On The Hill: Back to Breckenridge for some spring fun on the Chutes
- On The Hill: Love Games 2017 recap with jumps, jibs and beers at Loveland Pass (video)
- On The Hill: A rip down Prom Dress at A-Basin’s North Pole on Denim Appreciation Day (snow video)
Trending Sitewide
- The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
- Summit High School announces new assistant principal and athletic director
- A-Basin at 70: Long live the Legend on the eve of The Beavers expansion (video)
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- Whiteout, Part 3: Colorado skier deaths take toll on families