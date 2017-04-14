On The Hill: Love Games 2017 recap with jumps, jibs and beers at Loveland Pass (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!

VIDEO: Did you miss this year’s Love Games, the annual huck-fest party for skiers and snowboarders held on handmade booters at Loveland Pass? No problem — Z Griff has you covered with the video recap. Just wait until you see the forest jib line at 2:30.

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″

Summit Daily field report: Sunshine in Summit.

Weather: High of 52F, low of 26F. Sun and spring.

Lift lines: Hardly any lines out there.

Breakdown: The sun shines and we are enjoying excellent temps.