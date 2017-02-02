On The Hill: Lunchtime snowfall and #tbt to SIA Snow Show in Denver (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Hot town/ Winter in the city/ SIA Snow Show lookin oh so pretty. Z Griff and the Weston crew make the rounds at the annual industry showcase with snowboards, snowcats, snow flasks and anything else related to snow.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 0″ in 24 hours, 0″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: Yesterday was supremely windy on Breck and much of the upper mountain was buffed smooth. The T-bar did not open and the high alpine was smoothed out. The groomers are great and the wind should not be as bad to deal with today. Best part: It’s snowing at noon.

Weather: High of 35F, low of 13F. Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Lift lines: The lift lines should be just fine today with it being midweek.

Breakdown: The clouds should be here all day and there is a chance that wind gusts will be rocking today. It’s snowing in Breck at lunchtime.