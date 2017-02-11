On The Hill: MakingTurns Vol. 2, the next backcountry guide from Fritz Sperry (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: MakingTurns Vol. 2, the next backcountry guide from Fritz Sperry (video)
February 11, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: In early Febril, backcountry guide and Summit Daily columnist Fritz Sperry launched the second installment in his guidebook series, “MakingTurns in Colorado’s Front Range, Vol. 2,” at Underground Snowboard Shop in Breckenridge. Z Griff was there to meet the man himself, get some scribbles on a copy of the guide and watch Sperry’s companion video, made to highlight backcountry safety and backcountry badassery. Want a copy? See the Giterdun Publishing website.
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″
Summit Daily field report: It was very warm and very windy yesterday and today we see the storm roll in.
Weather: High of 36F, low of 12F. 60% chance of snow with 1″-3″ expected throughout the day.
Lift lines: Saturday crowds may be decent today since it is so nice in the city.
Breakdown: Fingers are crossed that we will see some snow from the storm that is rolling in today.
