On The Hill: No Bull? No problem with spring log-jibbing edit in Breck (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: No Bull? No problem with spring log-jibbing edit in Breck (video)
April 20, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Breck’s annual log-jibbing contest, Bull of the Woods, didn’t return this season after blowing up last year, but that didn’t stop the crew from getting together for some April logging. Just wait until the skier throws a disaster on the flat-down at 3:05.
