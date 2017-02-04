On The Hill: Pow surfing the backyard stash on the Soul Motion (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Pow surfing the backyard stash on the Soul Motion (video)
February 4, 2017
VIDEO: On The Hill correspondent Z Griff trades chairlifts for snowshoes and heads into the Breckenridge woods for a few hours of ripping around on the Soul Motion powder surfer. Never seen on in action? Fast forward to 1:01 for the goods.
Breckenridge official report: 1″ overnight, 1″ in 24 hours, 1″ in 48 hours
Summit daily field report: There were scattered snow showers last night and a fresh coat this morning before the sun came out around noon. We are expecting some totals this week and fingers are crossed.
Weather: High of 32F, low of 18F.
Breakdown: Hoping for a reset of snow here in Summit. We are making the most of conditions with fun park laps and searching for soul turns.
