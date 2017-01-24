On The Hill: Prescription for powder fever under T-Bar at Cucumber Bowl (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: The snow rolled in Monday morning and slowly fell all day, leaving Summit covered in 4+ inches of soft, blower powder. Z Griff takes T-Bar laps with absolutely no one else in sight before dipping into the trees for a little Monday logging.

Breckenridge official report: 2″ overnight, 4″ in 24 hours, 7″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: The Divide was hit with the most snow in our area with 9″ reported at A-Basin and Loveland.

Weather: High of 18 F, low of -1 F. Light snow and overcast.

Lift lines: We will see some people out early and prepared to get it. Since it snowed all across the state it shouldn’t be too bad.

Breakdown: Snow throughout the state and big totals in California, Utah and the East Coast.