On The Hill: Sayonara to the snowboard season at Copper Mountain (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Sayonara to the snowboard season at Copper Mountain (video)
April 15, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!
VIDEO: It’s that time of year again, when resorts across Summit County (all except A-Basin of course) ramp up the insanity for closing weekend before a long, warm summer away from the slopes. Z Griff meets up with the fun squad for fun (what else?) on the eve of Copper Mountain closing weekend. Don’t miss it — things will get wild.
