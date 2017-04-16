On The Hill: Seth Karlsrud, king of the jungle, in 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper edit | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: When Red Bull throws a pool party, you don’t want to miss out. The annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming rail jam went down on Saturday at Copper Mountain to kick of closing weekend, and you’d better believe locals threw down in style. Dillon’s own Seth Karlsrud took first, with Breck’s Ian Smith in second and Grant Giller in third. Congrats!