On The Hill: Slush slashin’ and dirt jumpin’ into an April snowstorm (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!

VIDEO: The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived: April showers! The May flowers can wait another few weeks while Z Griff and pals shred the slush, dirt and even a little bit of snow at Steamboat after the Slash and Burn banked slalom in late March. What a difference a few days (and few inches) makes. Get out there!

Breckenridge official report: 3″ overnight, 3″ in 24 hours, 7″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: I am hearing reports that this 3″ is riding like 10″

Weather: High of 25F, low of 10F. Snow showers.

Lift lines: We could see some pow hungry people out there.

Breakdown: The spring snowstorm you have been wishing for arrived.