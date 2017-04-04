On The Hill: Slush slashin’ and dirt jumpin’ into an April snowstorm (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Slush slashin’ and dirt jumpin’ into an April snowstorm (video)
April 4, 2017
VIDEO: The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived: April showers! The May flowers can wait another few weeks while Z Griff and pals shred the slush, dirt and even a little bit of snow at Steamboat after the Slash and Burn banked slalom in late March. What a difference a few days (and few inches) makes. Get out there!
Breckenridge official report: 3″ overnight, 3″ in 24 hours, 7″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: I am hearing reports that this 3″ is riding like 10″
Weather: High of 25F, low of 10F. Snow showers.
Lift lines: We could see some pow hungry people out there.
Breakdown: The spring snowstorm you have been wishing for arrived.
