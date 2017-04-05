On The Hill: Snow day! Drowning in April powder with 15″ over 24 hours at Breck (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Snow day! Drowning in April powder with 15″ over 24 hours at Breck (video)
April 5, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!
VIDEO: Winter is back with a vengeance! Breckenridge saw 15″ inches of relatively soft, fluffy snow in the past 24 hours, while over at Keystone there’s 8″ of fresh and Copper has 6″. Don’t give up on the season yet — forecasters are calling for at least one good dump every week this month. Enjoy!
