On The Hill: So long, snowboard season, it’s been good out there (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: So long, snowboard season, it’s been good out there (video)
April 24, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: After more than 100 videos and countless powder days, the 2016-17 ski season has come to a close for everyone except Arapahoe Basin. Z Griff makes the rounds through his hometown, from Main Street and Park Lane to Lumberyard and downtown yoga studios, for one final day with Breckenridge friends and family.
