On The Hill: Study break with CSU snowboard team at A51 (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Study break with CSU snowboard team at A51 (snow video)
February 7, 2017
VIDEO: Z Griff takes advantage of pitch-perfect bluebird days early this February to get park laps through A51 with the CSU snowboard team. The boys and girls from Fort Collins have obviously been studying up to deliver shifty 360s, 540 tail grabs and more. School’s in session.
Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 0″ in 24 hours, 0″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: The snowstorm is rolling in and there was a small dusting on the runs this morning. The snow is denser than usual and should stack up nicely.
Weather: High of 35F, low of 25F. Snow with blowing snow. 80 percent chance of snow and 1-2″ expected throughout the day.
Lift lines: The crowds are mellow during the midweek but there are some visitors in town.
Breakdown: Looking at snow through Wednesday and the whole place is excited for a reset.
