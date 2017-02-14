On The Hill: Summit legend Trygve Berge and Breck’s Twin Chutes (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Nothing like a bluebird Tuesday to spend with your beau on the slopes. Z Griff runs into local legend and Breckenridge co-founder, Olympian Trygve Berge, in the lift line before dropping onto the backside of Peak 9 for laps through Twin Chutes. Think there’s no fresh snow left to be had? Sure there is — you just have to know where to look.

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″

Summit Daily field report: Beautiful conditions outside today for Valentine’s Day.

Weather: High of 31F, low of 12F. Sunny and calm.

Lift lines: Tuesday should be just fine in terms of lift lines with many people enjoying breakfast in bed.

Breakdown: Postcard weather outside with a high of 31F, lots of sun and hardly any wind.