On The Hill: Sun and fun when the Breck pipe is *finally* done (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Sun and fun when the Breck pipe is *finally* done (snow video)
January 19, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: After two weeks of nonstop snow, the sun finally decided to come out this week. Z Griff was there with the GoPro in tow to film all the park rats swapping their powder legs for park legs. Want footage from the Breck superpipe? Fast forward to 1:40 for all the goods.
