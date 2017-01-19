On The Hill: Sun and fun when the Breck pipe is *finally* done (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: After two weeks of nonstop snow, the sun finally decided to come out this week. Z Griff was there with the GoPro in tow to film all the park rats swapping their powder legs for park legs. Want footage from the Breck superpipe? Fast forward to 1:40 for all the goods.