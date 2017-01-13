On The Hill: Take a road trip to Monarch on 2nd opening day (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s easy to get stuck in a rut of the same old, same old. Z Griff takes advantage of bottomless snow all across Colorado for a day-long road trip to Monarch, one of three resorts (along with Crested Butte and Arapahoe Basin) that closed due to too much snow this past week. Yes, not one, but three ski resorts had too much snow for skiing. Here’s what it looked like when the chairs and slopes opened up again.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnigh, 0″ in 24 hours, 9″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: It has been quite a storm system and today is a gorgeous bluebird day.

Weather: High of 33 F, low of 15 F. The sun has arrived.

Lift lines: The roads are clear and the people will be out to get it. That being said, there is a lot open and a lot of tired legs from the past week.

Breakdown: Sunny and warm and no wind…we call it postcard weather. Bombs are blasting this morning and the high alpine (Lake Chutes, Peak 6 hike) did not open yesterday. Expect both to open this weekend.