On The Hill: Skateboards for snow at the Copper Quam Invitational #tbt (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Skateboards for snow at the Copper Quam Invitational #tbt (snow video)
January 12, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Between pow storms this past weekend, Z Griff dropped by Copper Mountain for the return of the Quam Invitational snowskate jam. More than 25 snow skaters from across Colorado and North America came to the Woodward Copper park for a sunny (what?!) afternoon of sessions on rails, jumps and boxes. Just wait until you see what they throw down on the C-rail with skateboards made for snow. We imagine this is what early snowboarding was like before it became a billion-dollar industry.
