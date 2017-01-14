On The Hill: There for the Whale’s Tail rope drop on Ullr Fest weekend (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Ever made it to Imperial Chair in time for the rope drop at Whale’s Tail, a classic high-alpine ridge between Peak 8 and Peak 7? Z Griff made it up there this week, when the snow was cream-cheese smooth and the sun started peeking out from beneath the clouds. There’s nothing like fresh powder turns at at jam-packed resort — put this one on your bucket list.

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 0″, 0″

Summit Daily field report: What a storm system. The bluebird is back and the patrol has been hard at it. The hikes to the high-alpine at Breck did not open on Friday.

Lift lines: Could get kind of crazy, but since we saw snow throughout the state the people are spread out.

Weather: High of 36 F, low of 20 F. Overcast and possibility of snow (light snowfall in Frisco at 1:30 p.m.)

Breakdown: We got it real good here in the High Country. My face is windburned and my cheeks hurt from smiling and my voice is gone from hooting.