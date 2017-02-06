On the Hill video: Discovering the Beacon Bowl and Weston Demo at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area | SummitDaily.com

On the Hill video: Discovering the Beacon Bowl and Weston Demo at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
February 6, 2017
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 1″, 4″
Summit Daily field report: The sun is out this morning but a storm is blowing in tonight. The temps are nice but it is going to be breezy.
Weather: High of 33F, Low of 22F. Sunny in the morning and breezy. Tonight a storm rolls in and could hang around until Wed.
Lift lines: Monday means mellow lift lines.
Breakdown: We are excited for a reset in the hills. A storm looms and we are hoping to see some totals for tomorrow morning and continuing through Wed.
