On the Hill video: Discovering the Beacon Bowl and Weston Demo at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 1″, 4″

Summit Daily field report: The sun is out this morning but a storm is blowing in tonight. The temps are nice but it is going to be breezy.

Weather: High of 33F, Low of 22F. Sunny in the morning and breezy. Tonight a storm rolls in and could hang around until Wed.

Lift lines: Monday means mellow lift lines.

Breakdown: We are excited for a reset in the hills. A storm looms and we are hoping to see some totals for tomorrow morning and continuing through Wed.