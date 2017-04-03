On the Hill video: Spring park laps in Breckenridge and more snow on the way | SummitDaily.com

On the Hill video: Spring park laps in Breckenridge and more snow on the way
April 3, 2017
Breckenridge official report: 4″, 4″ 5″
Summit Daily field report: some fresh to mess with.
Weather: High of 26F, Low of 11. Snow showers.
Lift lines: Lift lines are not bad at all.
Breakdown: A Spring squall deposited some snow for us to play on and we could see some totals by the end of Tuesday.
