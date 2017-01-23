On The Hill: Windy Peak 8 summit hike to get the goods at Snow White (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s the start of another snowstorm in Summit County and there are plenty of fresh turns to be had — if you’re willing to put in the work. Z Griff and family make the hike from Imperial Chair to the summit of Peak 8 for one of the best high-alpine runs on the mountain: Snow White, found on the far northern ridge between Peak 8 and Peak 7. Oh yes, it was worth it.

Fast forward to 2:11 for the beginning of the traverse and the drop into fairyland.

Breckenridge official report: 2″ overnight, 3″ in 24 hours, 8″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: Breckenridge reported 2″ overnight and it has been lightly snowing all morning.

Weather: High of 29 F, low of 12 F. Snowing.

Lift lines: Monday means the lift lines won’t be too bad.

Breakdown: The storm cycle moves into Summit and we are looking at some good days coming up if all goes well. Snowing currently and great soft conditions.