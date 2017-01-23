On The Hill: Windy Peak 8 summit hike to get the goods at Snow White (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Windy Peak 8 summit hike to get the goods at Snow White (video)
January 23, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: It’s the start of another snowstorm in Summit County and there are plenty of fresh turns to be had — if you’re willing to put in the work. Z Griff and family make the hike from Imperial Chair to the summit of Peak 8 for one of the best high-alpine runs on the mountain: Snow White, found on the far northern ridge between Peak 8 and Peak 7. Oh yes, it was worth it.
Fast forward to 2:11 for the beginning of the traverse and the drop into fairyland.
Breckenridge official report: 2″ overnight, 3″ in 24 hours, 8″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: Breckenridge reported 2″ overnight and it has been lightly snowing all morning.
Weather: High of 29 F, low of 12 F. Snowing.
Lift lines: Monday means the lift lines won’t be too bad.
Breakdown: The storm cycle moves into Summit and we are looking at some good days coming up if all goes well. Snowing currently and great soft conditions.
