On The Hill: Z Griff at Loveland Pass for the Rocky Mountain Freeride Champs (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Z Griff at Loveland Pass for the Rocky Mountain Freeride Champs (video)
January 27, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Last weekend, On The Hill host Z Griff and the Weston Snowboards crew made the man-powered trek to the high-alpine terrain at Loveland Pass for the Rocky Mountain Freeride Championships. The snow was fresh, the sun was shining and the riding was top notch. Sounds a lot like the start of this weekend, right? Here’s a video recap from a pitch-perfect powder day in the Colorado backcountry.
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 1″, 2″
Summit Daily Field Report: Cold and crispy in the County.
Weather: High of 16 F, low of 0 F. Sunny and cold.
Lift lines: Friday brings some people out but the cold keeps some in.
Breskdown: It appears that the high alpine at Breck did not open Thursday and may go today. Wear all your cold gear because it is borderline brutal out there.
