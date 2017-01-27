On The Hill: Z Griff at Loveland Pass for the Rocky Mountain Freeride Champs (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: Last weekend, On The Hill host Z Griff and the Weston Snowboards crew made the man-powered trek to the high-alpine terrain at Loveland Pass for the Rocky Mountain Freeride Championships. The snow was fresh, the sun was shining and the riding was top notch. Sounds a lot like the start of this weekend, right? Here’s a video recap from a pitch-perfect powder day in the Colorado backcountry.

Breckenridge official report: 0″, 1″, 2″

Summit Daily Field Report: Cold and crispy in the County.

Weather: High of 16 F, low of 0 F. Sunny and cold.

Lift lines: Friday brings some people out but the cold keeps some in.

Breskdown: It appears that the high alpine at Breck did not open Thursday and may go today. Wear all your cold gear because it is borderline brutal out there.