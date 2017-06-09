 VIDEO: Meet Tank, skateboarding dog from the GoPro Mountain Games | SummitDaily.com

Back to: On The Hill

VIDEO: Meet Tank, skateboarding dog from the GoPro Mountain Games

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte catches up with Tank, the skateboarding dog from Eagle-Vail, as Tank practices up for his appearance at the GoPro Mountain Games, currently underway in Vail. Follow Tank on Instagram: @tanktheminibulldog