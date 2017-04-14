Ski Club Vail’s CB Bechtel takes over as new Team Summit Colorado executive director | SummitDaily.com

The new ski season is bringing new faces to Team Summit Colorado.

Earlier this week, the Team Summit board of directors announced it has selected CB Bechtel as the team's new executive director. After a comprehensive international search, the board unanimously approved Bechtel as the best-qualified candidate for the position, according to a release from the ski club. He is replacing current executive director Jerry Karl, who announced in November 2016 he would be stepping down after four years with the club.

Bechtel has more than 25 years of experience leading youth educational and recreational programs, along with more than 30 years of coaching experience. He has been very active in the United States Ski Association, including time as a race operations leader at high-level settings, including the Alpine World Cup and World Championships. He has also served on several USSA Rocky Mountain Division committees. In addition to his vast alpine experience, he is also well versed in freeski, Nordic and snowboard disciplines thanks to overseeing competitions venues for the past six years.

Bechtel comes to Team Summit after leaving his current position as director of operations at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, the release continued, where he has managed and overseen all aspects of their training and educational facilites. He also helped coordinate volunteer efforts for the annual World Cup events in Beaver Creek and the 2015 FIS World Alpine Championships.

"It was an all-encompassing job, requiring me to manage and coordinate staff from all aspects of the team, while (also) requiring an incredible amount of diplomacy and communication," Bechtel said of his time working with World Cup-level events. The Team Summit board believes his professional, diplomatic and promotional skills will lead Team Summit into the future, the release concluded.

"I am extremely excited our board of directors agreed CB was the right candidate to replace me," Karl said in the release. "His leadership, passion and dedication, along with his local community involvement, will ensure Team Summit Colorado remains Summit County's premiere youth organization."

Bechtel's ties to Summit County run deep. Prior to working in Vail, he served as program director for Loveland Ski Club from 2002 to 2011. During his tenure at Loveland, he brought increases in athlete numbers and fundraising revenue, while program costs decreased, according to the release. He was able to bring in new sponsors and an international-level competition director, and set a new standard for high-performing, low-cost programs.

"I couldn't be more excited than to be a part of Team Summit Colorado and their future," Bechtel said. "TSC has a long history of training top-level snowsports competitors, as well providing a great team environment where any enthusiatic youth can learn to love their sport, while gaining valuable skills they can use throughout their professional life. TSC has all the tools necessary to be a world leader in competitive snowsports and I am honored to lead this organization."