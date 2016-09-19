Colorado ski resorts consortium offers 2-for-1 lift tickets | SummitDaily.com

The trade association for the state’s ski resorts, Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA), is offering another way for skiers and riders to save for the 2016-17 season with the Colorado Gems Card.

The new program grants resort-goers more options and provides additional value by allows cardholders to purchase either two-for-one lift tickets or receive 30-percent off a single adult lift ticket at eight of the state’s popular ski areas. For $25, cardholders can redeem the cost of the card after just one use and are able to use it twice at each of the Gems resorts this season.

Participating resorts include: Arapahoe Basin, Cooper, Eldora Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn Resort, Ski Grandby Ranch and Sunlight Mountain Resort.

Card are available now and will be available throughout the upcoming ski season until they sell out. For more information, or to purchase a Gems Card, visit: www.coloradoski.com/gems.