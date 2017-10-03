Photos: Skiing on October 3 in Summit County
October 3, 2017
Skiers and snowboarders trekked out to Loveland Pass for some early season fresh powder turns. The nearby resort, Arapahoe Basin, received 19 inches of snow in two days as of Monday morning. Check out some images of the bluebird day of skiing at the pass on October 3.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Skiing
Trending Sitewide
- Colorado winter storm wreaks havoc on highway travel along I-70
- UPDATE: Authorities release possession of Granby Ranch after owners pay delinquent taxes
- Snowstorm creates havoc on mountain roads, power outages in 45,000 High Country homes
- High Country Crime: Growers fled during raid of 2,700-plant pot farm, Forest Service says
- California man dies while hiking with son near Maroon Bells