Photos: Skiing on October 3 in Summit County

Skiers and snowboarders trekked out to Loveland Pass for some early season fresh powder turns. The nearby resort, Arapahoe Basin, received 19 inches of snow in two days as of Monday morning. Check out some images of the bluebird day of skiing at the pass on October 3.

