Video: Adaptive skier rips down the mountain at Loveland Ski Area | SummitDaily.com

Video: Adaptive skier rips down the mountain at Loveland Ski Area

Adaptive skier Allen Tonkin use to be a professional skydiver broke his back in a skydiving accident. Before Allen’s accident he skied and snowboarded for over 20 years.  Allen is a regular at Loveland Ski Area.  Eric Harbour recently got some amazing footage of Allen tearing up the mountain at Loveland Ski Area.