Video: Adaptive skier rips down the mountain at Loveland Ski Area | SummitDaily.com

Video: Adaptive skier rips down the mountain at Loveland Ski Area
February 10, 2017
Adaptive skier Allen Tonkin use to be a professional skydiver broke his back in a skydiving accident. Before Allen’s accident he skied and snowboarded for over 20 years. Allen is a regular at Loveland Ski Area. Eric Harbour recently got some amazing footage of Allen tearing up the mountain at Loveland Ski Area.
