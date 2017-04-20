Team Summit’s Axl Bonenberger takes 1st overall at 2017 USASA Nationals and more from Copper | SummitDaily.com

Team Summit’s Axl Bonenberger takes 1st overall at 2017 USASA Nationals and more from Copper
April 20, 2017
USASA National Champioship | Copper Mountain, April 1-11
The final USA Snowboard and Freeski Association event of the 2016-17 ski and snowboard season, hosted at Copper Mountain from April 1-11 with five events for both disciplines: halfpipe, slopestyle, rail jam, skiercross and boardercross, plus slalom and giant slalom for snowboarders.
The following are Team Summit Colorado freeski results only. For complete results from Nationals, see the Nationals tab at USASA.org.
Ski overall, boys
1. Axl Bonenberger, 10-11 boys
Ski slopestyle, boys and girls
1. Axl Bonenberger, 10-11 boys
5. Thibault Magnin, 16-17 boys
6. Bayley McDonald, 8-9 boys
8. Lauren Bendixen, 12-13 girls
11. Max McDonald, 12-13 boys
17. Noah Begley, 14-15 boys
22. Nykolas Desharnais, 18-22 men
56. Jackson Veeneman, 14-15 boys
Ski halfpipe, boys
1. Axl Bonenberger, 10-11 boys
5. Bayley McDonald, 8-9 boys
6. Max McDonald, 12-13 boys
Ski rail jam, boys
5. Thibault Magnin, 16-17 boys
Skiercross, boys
12. Axl Bonenberger, 10-11 boys
Copper Spring Cool Down | Copper Mountain, April 8-9
One of the final events of the season on the Rocky Mountain Freestyle moguls calendar, hosted at Copper Mountain from April 8-9.
Summit standout Jason Tilley took third overall in the men's category, along with first overall for the U-19 age group ahead of teammate Jake Koren in second place. James Crone took fifth overall in the men's category. Tori Ware took ninth overall for the women's category.
