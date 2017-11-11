Woodward Copper hosts free sessions during Barn Bash
November 11, 2017
The Woodward Copper Barn Bash at Copper Mountain allowed would-be daredevils a chance to try out features all day on Saturday. The event provided free introductions, drop-in and skate sessions to celebrate the start of the 2017-18 ski season. Copper Mountain Resort officially opened for the season on Friday, with two chairs making turns, the American Eagle and the Excelerator. For more information on Woodward visit CampWoodward.com or visit CopperColorado.com for information on Copper Mountain.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Recreation
- ‘My objective is to ski when I am 100,’ says 95-year-old set to take first chair at Copper Mountain Resort
- A glimpse back nearly a half century at Keystone’s 1970 grand opening
- As Keystone, Breckenridge and Copper open, shredders greeted with bluebird skies, solid snow
- Ski terrain may be limited as Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper ready for opening day
- Copper Mountain Resort’s coaster highlights new attractions at Summit County resorts
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics
- Breckenridge Ski Resort marks opening day with big crowds and bigger cinnamon rolls
- ‘My objective is to ski when I am 100,’ says 95-year-old set to take first chair at Copper Mountain Resort
- Drug defendant drops cocaine from his hat while in Eagle County court on a drug charge
- Colorado lawmakers set aside $2 billion for road projects. But where will the money actually come from?