Woodward Copper hosts free sessions during Barn Bash

The Woodward Copper Barn Bash at Copper Mountain allowed would-be daredevils a chance to try out features all day on Saturday. The event provided free introductions, drop-in and skate sessions to celebrate the start of the 2017-18 ski season. Copper Mountain Resort officially opened for the season on Friday, with two chairs making turns, the American Eagle and the Excelerator. For more information on Woodward visit CampWoodward.com or visit CopperColorado.com for information on Copper Mountain.