Register now for Mardi Gras 4Paws Parade | SummitDaily.com

The annual family-friendly Mardi Gras 4Paws Parade — an event honoring the community’s four-legged friends — will run from 2-5 p.m., Feb. 25.

According to a news release, the best dog costumes will win prizes — and organizers are encouraging two-leggers to dress up too.

Registration and a “Yappy Hour” start at 2 p.m., with the parade at 3:45 and costume judging at 4:15. Go to SummitLAPS.com for online registration.

The first dog is $20 and each additional dog is $5. Humans are free.

Each participating pooch will get some free swag and treats. Participating dogs must be wearing current rabies vaccination tags or their owners must bring a copy of the vet’s certificate and a leash. Email questions to LAPS@colorado.net

Loveland Ski Area expects to marry 75-100 people Valentine’s Day

The 26th rendition of Loveland Ski Area’s annual Marry Me and Ski for Free Mountaintop Matrimony will be on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

The Mountaintop Matrimony is one of the resort’s most popular events of the year, and they are expecting 75-100 participating couples this time, according to a news release.

The event is for couples getting married or renewing their vows. It will be at noon sharp outside the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at an elevation of 12,050 feet.

All pre-registered couples get two-for-one lift tickets for the day, wedding cake and beer. Pre-registration is free, but interested couples better hurry because it ends Sunday.

The mass wedding takes about 30 minutes. At the conclusion of the ceremony, all participants and guests will ski or snowboard down the mountain to the base for a casual after party with cake, a cider toast, music and prizes. For more info, go to SkiLoveland.com/wedding-registration.

All-you-can-eat fundraiser to benefit Summit Music and Arts

Summit County Elks Lodge No. 2561 is having an all-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Proceeds will go to benefit Summit Music and Arts. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children under 12 are $5 at the door. Call (970) 468-2561.