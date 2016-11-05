Rhythm Future Quartet brings gypsy jazz to Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Summit Music and Arts presents Jason Anick and Rhythm Future on Saturday, Nov. 12. The gifted Gypsy jazz group Rhythm Future converts the swinging string-driven sounds of the past into a viable and vital style that speaks directly to jazz lovers of the present. The show is at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at a private house in Silverthorne, and seating is limited. Tickets are $40 at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org or (970) 389-5788.

The foursome’s new album, “Travels,” released in February, offers original compositions, improvisation and one-mind ensemble playing. Featuring chief soloists Jason Anick on violin and Olli Soikkeli on guitar, along with second guitarist Max O’Rourke and bassist Greg Loughman, Rhythm Future Quartet (named after the Django Reinhardt composition “Rhythm Futur”) has itself evolved since its self-titled 2014 debut recording.

As its title infers, “Travels” reflects the nomadic nature of the band and its individual members.

“Over the past two and a half years, the group has done extensive traveling all over the world,” Anick said in a statement. “We used this time to work together to compose and co-arrange all the material that culminated into this new record.”

With over 50 different countries between the four members throughout their careers, traveling has certainly been a big part of both their group and individual development, expanding their musical and cultural horizons and ultimately inspiring new compositions that tie all of these experiences together. Besides the literal sense of the word, Anick said, “This album also travels in the musical sense, traversing various musical landscapes from around the world, which opened up new rhythmic and melodic possibilities and allowed the group to take its gypsy jazz influenced music into the future.”

The international influences are easily heard in such Anick pieces as “Vesella,” which incorporates Balkan music rhythms within the mix, and “Amsterdam” and “The Keeper,” which are inflected with Latin rhythms and textures.

One of the youngest instructors at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, Anick, now 30, is rapidly making a name for himself in the world of jazz violin and mandolin. In addition to leading his own contemporary jazz ensemble and performing with the Rhythm Future Quartet, Anick has been touring and recording with Grammy award-winning Nashville guitar virtuoso John Jorgenson since 2008 when he was recruited while still a senior at Hartt Conservatory. In addition to his work with the Rhythm Future Quartet, Anick has released two highly acclaimed albums as a leader, “Tipping Point” (2014) and “Sleepless” (2010). Anick has also shared the stage with an array of artists like Stevie Wonder, John Sebastian, The Jim Kweskin Jug Band, Tommy Emmanuel and Delta Rae.

Soikkeli was born in 1991 in Nurmes, Finland. He started playing guitar at the age of 12 and, once he heard the music of Django Reinhardt, he was hooked. He’s been performing gypsy jazz ever since and has performed in jazz clubs and festivals in Finland and beyond. He currently lives in New York City and has performed with Bucky Pizzarelli, Cyrille Aimee, Tommy Emmanuel, Anat Cohen and many more, garnering him the title, ‘the Finish Boy Wonder.’ He’s released two albums under his own name in addition to albums with Rhythm Future Quartet.

Vermont native O’Rourke is quickly earning a reputation as one of the top young gypsy jazz guitarists of his day. The 19-year-old was the winner of the 2015 Saga Award from DjangoFest Northwest and is currently a student at Berklee College of Music. In addition to performing with the Rhythm Future Quartet, he has shared the stage with the Gonzalo Bergara Quartet and the Grammy winning John Jorgenson Quartet.

Loughman is a versatile bassist who’s performed with numerous jazz greats including George Garzone, Curtis Fuller, Jerry Bergonzi, Joanne Brackeen, Mark Murphy, Sheila Jordan and many others. He currently leads his own indie rock group Lowman and performs with the John Funkhouser Trio, Klezwoods and many others.