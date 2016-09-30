Science whiz Steve Spangler presents at fundraiser in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The Mountain Top Children’s Museum, Inc. hosts two-time Emmy award-winner Steve Spangler, nationally known for sharing his passion for science and learning at the Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center in Breckenridge on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Over the last 25 years, Spangler has made over 1,000 network television appearances as an authority on hands-on science. His science demonstrations and kid-focused activities earned him an Emmy as the science host of NBC television’s “News for Kid.” Spangler presents approximately 100-plus programs each year to a wide variety of audiences including educators, school administrators, sales professionals and students. From his weekly experiments and science segments on Channel 9News to his guest appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show (17-plus times so far), Spangler teaches people of all ages the importance of building connections between educational concepts, hands-on experiences and real-world applications. In February 2012, Spangler launched his Youtube sensation, “The Spangler Effect,” where he shares his passion for finding the most creative ways to make learning fun. And within the last few weeks, he has made his way onto the Fox network with “DIY Science!”

Spangler is coming to the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge in support of the Mountain Top Children’s Museum fundraiser. This event is designed for local and guest families and includes an Italian buffet dinner, special hands-on science activities for children, a huge silent auction, Suz-Q-Z’s face painting and an hour of “Weird Science” presented by science enthusiast Spangler himself. Tickets cost $20 per adult, $15 for 12 and under and can be purchased at any museum location or by reservation at (970) 453-7878. Reserve a table for $200 (10 seats) and get closer to the action.