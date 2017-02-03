Silver screen gold: Look out for ‘John Wick 2,’ ‘A Cure For Wellness,’ ‘Get Out,’ and more in 2017 | SummitDaily.com

Now that we’re inching our way out of January, the theatrical doldrums are mostly behind us. While 2017 will see a ton of new sequels, reboots, remakes and the like, quite a few interesting original properties are also headed our way.

Here’s a look at just a few of the 2017 releases that have me excited for another new year in film.

John Wick 2 (Feb. 10)

The first “John Wick” came out of nowhere to be one of the most memorable action films in years. With dozens of nameless bad guys getting shot in the face and Keanu Reeves doing his best action work since the first “Matrix,” the film also created a weird world of hitmen and their marks. The sequel looks just as fun, so color me excited.

A Cure For Wellness (Feb. 17)

Gore Verbinski is a visual master. His “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy had its ups and downs, but they were always incredible to look at and his remake of “The Ring” is still the best J-Horror Americanization of all time. “A Cure for Wellness” sees him heading back to horror in a trippy, psychological mind-bender that follows a corporate exec who travels to a Swiss sanitarium looking for his missing CEO.

Get Out (Feb. 24)

Jordan Peele of the late and lamented Key and Peele launches his writing and directorial debut in a very strange-looking thriller about a young black man who heads to a small suburban town to meet the parents of his white girlfriend. He uncovers some sort of terrifying conspiracy that looks like a cross between “Children of the Corn” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

Dunkirk (July 21)

Even when the films he’s working on are deeply flawed, Christopher Nolan creates true Hollywood spectacles. This time, Nolan turns his focus on World War II and the titular battle and evacuation that ensued. With Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branagh in front of the camera, this one should be a must-see.

Logan Lucky (Oct. 13)

This caper comedy stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver and is directed by Steven Soderbergh. Is there more you need or are you ready to throw your money at it?

The Death of Stalin (TBD)

This film based on Fabien Nury’s graphic novel about the days after the death of Russian leader Joseph Stalin and all of the tricky politics involved sounds like heavy lifting. Since it’s being written and directed by Armondo Iannucci, the brain behind “Veep,” expect biting satire and side-splitting hilarity instead.

Mother (TBD)

It’s a new film by Darren (“Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan”) Aronofsky. There’s not much information other than the title and that it’s about unexpected guests straining a relationship. Oh, and it stars Jennifer Lawrence and Domnhall Gleeson, which means the acting should also be sublime. It doesn’t matter what it’s about, Aronofsky gets the benefit of the doubt every time.

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie (TBD)

It’s set in the world of 1950s fashion and stars Daniel Day-Lewis. Anderson is arguably America’s greatest living filmmaker, so I’ll be ready to see this when it arrives.

Also, look for superhero movies, a sequel to “Blade Runner,” two Stephen King adaptations and new films by Edgar Wright, Richard Linklater, Todd Haynes, Duncan Jones and about two dozen other auteurs. So 2017 is poised to be a very important year in film. I hope that you’ll join me.