Silverthorne Art Board seeks committee members to assist with selection of town art displays | SummitDaily.com

The town of Silverthorne Art Board, a citizens’ advisory committee, is seeking letters of interest from community members who would like to serve on an Art Selection Committee to make recommendations regarding permanent and temporary art installations in town. The primary focus of the committee will be selection of artistic displays in the new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center (SPAC), but other areas will also be considered over time. The committee is being formed to support the goals of the Silverthorne Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, which was adopted by town council in January of this year.

In an effort to strengthen Silverthorne’s downtown through vibrant and welcoming activities, the Silverthorne Town Council has pursued several new arts- and culture-focused initiatives. The design and construction of the SPAC is clearly the largest investment with an overall project cost of $9 million. The SPAC is funded through a public-private partnership between the town and the nonprofit corporation, Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC), which resided in nearby Dillon for over 20 years before outgrowing their facility. With the town looking to enhance its identity through the arts and LDTC requiring expanded facilities, the two entities combined forces to create what Silverthorne Art Board chairperson and Lake Dillon Theatre Company Board member, Ann-Marie Sandquist, calls “the most ambitious economic development project in Silverthorne’s history.” Sandquist said in a statement she believes one of the very exciting aspects of the SPAC is the public spaces that provide an opportunity to showcase a variety of artwork that will be accessible to community members and visitors.

However, selecting artwork for public spaces is never easy. Therefore, the Art Board is looking to choose a diverse group of community representatives that will be tasked to make recommendations to the Art Board for art installations that fulfil the mission and vision of the town’s Arts and Culture Plan. The work will not be easy, with a broad list of values outlined in the plan. Through an extensive public process, the community said they desire Silverthorne’s art to be multi-cultural, diverse, welcoming, relaxed, natural, creative, progressive, playful, colorful, adventurous and energized. It’s a tall order, and the Art Selection Committee will be focused on fulfilling that request.

“The Art Board will select committee members that represent our diverse community, will support the vision and mission of Silverthorne’s Arts and Culture Plan and have discretionary time available to fulfill the goals of the committee,” stated JoAnne Nadalin, who serves as a town council representative on the Art Board, in a statement. “Anyone who is interested in this effort should submit a letter of interest. We are very interested in meeting you.”

Letters of interest are being accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Residency in Silverthorne is not required. More details, including information about how to submit a letter of interest, can be found at silverthorne.org or by contacting Recreation and Culture director, Joanne Cook, at jcook@silverthorne.org.