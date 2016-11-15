Silverthorne hosts Celebrations Around the World Nov. 17 | SummitDaily.com

Each year, the town of Silverthorne honors cultures from around the globe in an annual event at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Volunteers from the local Latino, Asian, African and European communities will be hosting educational, interactive booths to teach students and adults about their country, language, currency and customs. Celebrations Around the World is a free event on Thursday, Nov. 17. From 6–8 p.m., the community is invited to learn more about these cultures, sample foods and watch dance demonstrations.

“I love this event because I feel like it gives this group of folks that don’t always have a platform to display their heritage and their culture, it gives them that platform,” said Blair McGary, Pavilion and marketing coordinator for the town of Silverthorne.

During the day, Summit County fourth-graders will be bussed to the Pavilion to participate. The students spend about 10 minutes at each booth learning about the different communities around the world. Open to the public in the evening, there will be performances by students from Dillon Valley Elementary as well as Peruvian dancers.

“It’s very authentic to our community,” McGary said. “These are people that live and work here.”

The Brazilian Capoeira dancers from Denver will also return to perform for their fourth year at this event.

Volunteers from around the community organize the educational booths and offer food samplings for the evening. Summit High School students from the French Honors Club will host a booth on France, and the Spanish Honors Club will offer a booth on Honduras. Snowy Peaks High School is organizing an Argentinian booth.

Celebrations Around the World is one of the first events hosted by the Silverthorne Pavilion when it opened 14 years ago, McGary said.

“It is a staple of the pavilion and one of our best events,” she said. “It celebrates everyone in our community.”