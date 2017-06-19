6 ways to live it up in Silverthorne, Colorado, this summer | SummitDaily.com

Spend the morning standup paddleboarding or fly-fishing on a gold medal river, followed by a mid-afternoon patio lunch and an evening outdoor concert — that's just one of many possible itineraries for a summertime day in Silverthorne.

"We refer to Silverthorne as the year-round heart of Summit County because this is where so many locals choose to live and play all year long," says Blair McGary, marketing manager for the town of Silverthorne. "So many came for the winter, but stay for the summers."

This summer is particularly exciting because of the opening of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, she says, which will offer an "unprecedented lineup of summer concerts and events" for Silverthorne. Here are six ways you can elevate your summer adventure in Silverthorne.

Summer activities

Biking, fly-fishing, boating, standup paddleboarding, hiking — the recreation possibilities are endless. Mountain trails and local parks offer plenty of space and opportunities for just about any activity under the sun.

Spend an afternoon in Rainbow Park and play some beach volleyball, tennis or basketball, or just watch the kiddos run around the playground. For water activities, Silverthorne is home to Green Mountain Reservoir — great for boating and fishing — a nice alternative to the busy Dillon Reservoir.

Blue River Trail

Anyone seeking out water this summer should look no further than the Blue River Trail, which follows the Blue River through town. Biking the 3.5-mile paved trail is a family-friendly trip where bikers share the path with pedestrians and dog-walkers. It's a mostly flat ride until it heads behind the Outlets at Silverthorne, where it climbs 125 feet of switchbacks to Dam Road. Osprey nests are visible along the trail in several locations.

For anglers, the Blue River offers gold medal trout fishing in a variety of settings. For more information about fishing the river's various sections, visit http://www.silverthorne.org.

North Pond Park

With 5 acres of wetlands and a pond with a sandy beach, North Pond Park has something for everyone and is truly Silverthorne's hidden gem. Try a standup paddleboard, fishing or enjoy a family picnic. The Blue River Trail begins at the park so it's a great place to begin a day on the trail, too.

Essential dining experiences

The Blue Moon Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth, with a gorgeous case full of creative and classic pastries and cakes that greets you when you walk through the door. Locals swear by the coffee and smoothies at Red Buffalo Coffee, and the Mint is a popular cook-it-yourself steak spot that's been in business since 1862. Arrive at the Sunshine Café hungry for breakfast, but save room for lunch at Bakers' Brewery, which offers baked goods and beer. For the perfect patio, check out Sauce on the Blue for Italian food next to the Blue River.

Outdoor concerts

Saturday evenings in Silverthorne deliver entertainment starting in July. At Rainbow Park, the Sunset at the Summit Concert Series welcomes award-winning live music for the whole family. Dance to the sunset or bring blankets to sit and enjoy the sounds from bands like Wash Park, Chris Daniels & The Kings, Hazel Miller Band, Funk Knuf, and One on One. The temperature drops after sunset, so don't forget extra layers, as well as cash for food and beverage purchases.

Hiking trails

Anyone looking to take it uphill should check out two beautiful trails that ascend through pine forests toward beautiful views. The Angler Mountain trail climbs for 2.5 miles and offers spectacular views of the Gore Range. More ambitious hikers can join the Ptarmigan Peak Trail and continue another 3.5 miles to the 12,498-foot summit of Ptarmigan Peak.Those looking for a shorter, mellower hike should try Willow Creek Highlands, where a one-mile, easy-to-moderate hike leads through lodgepole forests to a scenic waterfall.

Town of Silverthorne, 601 Center Circle, Silverthorne, (970) 262-7300, http://www.silverthorne.org

By Lauren Glendenning | Brought to you by the Town of Silverthorne