BREAKING: Silverthorne man reported missing on Colorado 14er found alive and uninjured

Shuei Kato, the Silverthorne hiker missing since Saturday afternoon on Missouri Mountain near the town of Buena Vista, was found by search crews Tuesday afternoon alive and in no need of medical assistance.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze confirmed to the Summit Daily that a helicopter helping with the search operation Tuesday spotted a fire in the drainage of the nearby Pine Creek area and sent in ground crews. They soon found Kato, 36, after he miraculously managed to survive three consecutive subzero nights without a sleeping bag, and only a coat and the makings for a fire.

Details on how Kato went missing are not available at this time, but will be forthcoming.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.