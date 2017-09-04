BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Silverthorne

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in Silverthorne along State Highway 9 between 3rd and 4th streets on Saturday evening, Sept. 2, resulting in a large-scale emergency response and closure of the road in both directions for several hours.

According to an eyewitness, the adult male exited Locals Liquors between approximately 8:15 and 8:20 p.m., and crossed in the middle of the street into oncoming traffic just south of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company. The man was struck as he ran west across the road, requiring immediate medical treatment.

At this time, the man's identity and the severity of his injuries are unknown. Sgt. Misty Higby of the Silverthorne Police Department would only say that an accident necessitating police response occurred on Saturday night, but nothing more given there is still an ongoing investigation into the incident.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesman confirmed an officer assisted on a Saturday evening call in Silverthorne, and the trooper was on scene from approximately 8:30-11 p.m. Both the statewide agency and Summit County's 911 dispatch center deferred to Silverthorne PD on the matter because it is that department's jurisdiction.

The Summit Daily will provide updates on this incident as more information becomes available.