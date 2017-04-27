Snow, science, song, Simba all in a Summit weekend | SummitDaily.com

We don't need a meteorologist to know it's going to be another great weekend at Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas. Just look out the window.

For people who love snow and the opportunities it affords, they will be kindly rewarded as the frozen stuff is forecast to continue falling throughout the weekend and beyond. That's on top of the already mouth-watering foot or more of accumulation A-Basin has received the last few days.

Add to that A-Basin is at the tail end of its 70th anniversary celebration and the ski area is kicking off a series of free spring concerts creatively called "Shakin' at the Basin," and it's hard to find a bigger draw this weekend anywhere in or near Summit County.

The biggest reason A-Basin is still running is it has some of the highest ski terrain in the U.S., and that elevation advantage keeps the lifts running into June, sometimes later. By comparison, most resorts don't make it out of April, and Loveland remains the only nearby ski area in competition with A-Basin, but that won't last as Loveland is set to close May 7.

Last weekend, the lift lines at A-Basin were as busy as I've seen them this year. Still, it didn't seem to stop anyone from getting their runs in.

Considering that we're beginning to see whitewater kayaks pop up on a lot of SUV racks that probably carried skis and snowboards a couple weeks ago — full disclosure: I got mine out of storage last weekend — it's an interesting time of year. However, until the summer events season really takes hold, A-Basin has the run of the roost and will be one of the last bastions for winter warriors trying to squeeze every drop they can out of the ski season.

Upcoming dates to watch for at A-Basin include Swimwear Day on May 27, Festival of the Brewpubs on May 28 and the Spring Rail Jam on June 3. In terms of this weekend, here are a few non-skiing suggestions for those who are over all this winter.

Girls in STEM

Girls in third through eighth grade are invited to harness the power of physics as they explore math, astronomy and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Science School. Participation in the Girls in STEM-Maximizing Momentum event costs $15, but scholarships are available upon request. Pre-registration is required, and people can reserve their spot at KeystoneScienceSchool.org. For info, call 970-455-4228 or email Camp@KeystoneScienceSchool.org.

Open mic night

An event for local musicians and performers, Open Mic Night hosted by Todd Johnson, Old Herman and Keith Synnestvedt will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bakers' Brewery, 531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne. A worker at the brewery said the crowd is down a little with less ski traffic, but open mic night remains one of the busier events at the brewery, typically with up to a half-dozen musicians coming in to sign up to play for usually about 10 to 30 minutes each. For info, call 970-468-0170.

Hear them roar

With only five shows including tonight's opening performance, there are limited opportunities to catch the newest production put on by 68 local students and Breckenridge Backstage Theatre through Sunday. All shows will be at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Show times are as follows: 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more, BackStageTheatre.org.

Eli Pace is the arts and entertainment editor for SDN, and he writes a regular column focusing on fun weekend happenings in Summit. Email epace@summitdaily.com.