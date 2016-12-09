Social photos: Breckenridge’s Bernese mountain dog parade and Race of the Santas | SummitDaily.com

Social photos: Breckenridge’s Bernese mountain dog parade and Race of the Santas
December 9, 2016
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Breckenridge hosted several events, starting with the Fat Bike Open. More than 50 pets filled the Main Street Station plaza for the Bernese mountain dog parade, and guests flocked to the Handmade Holiday, a winter open house, in the Breckenridge Arts District. More than 400 Santas participated in the annual Race of the Santas event.
