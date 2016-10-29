Social Summit photos: Blue River Bistro and Breckenridge Brewery team up to support National Repertory Orchestra | SummitDaily.com

The National Repertory Orchestra (NRO), with the support of the Blue River Bistro and the Breckenridge Brewery, hosted The Fall Classic Breckenridge Brewery Beer Dinner on Oct. 18. The event was held in honor of longtime NRO sustainers Barbara and Jim Calvin. More than $5,000 was raised to help fund the programs of the NRO. Blue River Bistro’s chef Brandon Farr put out a four-course feast, pairing brewmaster Jimmy Walker’s specialty hand-crafted beers.