Social Summit photos: Día de los Muertos celebration in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Creative Arts (BCA) hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration, or Day of the Dead, an ancient tradition with roots predating modern Mexico, from Oct. 21-23 on the Breckenridge Arts District campus in downtown Breckenridge. The weekend included free activities, including crafting traditional sugar skulls, paper flowers, masks and a community altar. There was also face painting and dance workshops and performances by the Aztec dance group, Grupo Huitzilopochtli Danza Azteca.