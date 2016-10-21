Social Summit: Stephen C. West Ice Arena Outdoor Ice Rink hosts open house in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The Stephen C. West Ice Arena hosted an open house and grand opening celebration of the newly roofed outdoor ice rink on Saturday, Oct. 15, with free activities for the community. Breckenridge officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a figure skating exhibition by local skaters.

Construction of the new roof began in May and the project was completed in early October, with a final cost of $1,100,000. The roof is anticipated to save $38,000 per year on the expenditure of resources for snow removal and ice sheet cooling on sunny days.