Stephen C. West Ice Arena Outdoor Ice Rink hosts open house in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The Stephen C. West Ice Arena is hosting an open house and grand opening celebration of the newly roofed outdoor ice rink on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and families are encouraged to attend. Breckenridge officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:15 p.m. followed by a figure skating exhibition by local skaters.

“This project is a great example of the town’s responsiveness to a citizen-advanced proposal,” Breckenridge Recreation Department Director Scott Reid said in a statement.

The open house features a full day of free events on the outdoor ice. The schedule begins at 10 a.m. with a stick and puck hockey session, followed at noon by a three-hour costume public skating session. During the public skate, two half-hour sessions of free ice skating lessons will be offered at noon and again at 1:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., featuring members of the Breckenridge Town Council. Local figure skaters will present a skating exhibition at 3:30 p.m. followed by a curling demonstration at 4:15 p.m.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

In March 2015, town council was approached by a group of citizens requesting consideration of construction of a roof over the existing outdoor ice rink, in addition to other features. While the renovation of the outdoor ice rink building was tabled for future consideration, council was in support of the roof project to increase usage of the outdoor rink, to provide increased capacity for the growing Summit Youth Hockey program and to allow for larger tournaments. The roof is anticipated to save $38,000 per year on the expenditure of resources for snow removal and ice sheet cooling on sunny days. Construction preparation began in May and the project was completed in early October, with a final cost of $1,100,000. The outdoor rink is open annually from October through April.

For more information about the grand opening, please visit the Stephen C. West Ice Arena open house website at BreckenridgeRecreation.com or call the ice arena front desk at (970) 547-9974. Arena is located at 189 Boreas Pass Road in Breck.