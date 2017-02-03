Summit 360: Breckenridge musicians perform “Waterbound” | SummitDaily.com

Summit County musicians gathered at the Father Dyer Church in Breckenridge to perform “Waterbound,” just for our 360 camera. The musicians in the video include Nina Waters, vocals; Angie Janzen, viola, vocals; Joe DeWaters, guitar, vocals; Steve Worrall, piano; Riley Brewer, percussion; Nick Beato, bass; and Russick Smith, cello.

Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.