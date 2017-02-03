Summit 360: Breckenridge musicians perform “Waterbound” | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360: Breckenridge musicians perform “Waterbound”
February 3, 2017
Summit County musicians gathered at the Father Dyer Church in Breckenridge to perform “Waterbound,” just for our 360 camera. The musicians in the video include Nina Waters, vocals; Angie Janzen, viola, vocals; Joe DeWaters, guitar, vocals; Steve Worrall, piano; Riley Brewer, percussion; Nick Beato, bass; and Russick Smith, cello.
Editor’s note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.
