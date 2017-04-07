Summit 360 video: Quandary Peak trail | SummitDaily.com

Have you ever hiked Quandary, one of Colorado’s 14ers? This trailhead is located on your way up to Hoosier Pass from Blue River, near Breckenridge.

Viewing on an iOS device? Open in the YouTube app to experience in full 360 degrees.

Editor's note: Summit 360 is a series of daily 360 videos by the Summit Daily News. Check our website and Facebook page each day for new videos from events and places around Summit County.